Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,749 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

