Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 902 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

BAX opened at $86.44 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

