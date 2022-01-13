Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

