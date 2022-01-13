Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.40. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 11,980 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

