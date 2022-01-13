Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.82

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 382412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

