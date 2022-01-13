Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

