Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.06

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 7320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.