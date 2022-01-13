Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kadant were worth $51,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,800. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.55 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,078 shares of company stock worth $7,312,075. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.