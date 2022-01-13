Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,209 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $63,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,909. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

