Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,700 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.30% of First Republic Bank worth $103,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.08.

FRC traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

