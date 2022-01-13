Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $161.52 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $161,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $729.35. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,093. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $709.45 and a 200 day moving average of $644.37.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

