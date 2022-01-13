Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $208.58 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $208,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.51. 105,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,745. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

