Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $57.20 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 145,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $260.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

