Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $90.57 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,361 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $90,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 138,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572,772. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

