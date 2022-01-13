Handshake (HNS) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $144.47 million and $515,535.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.57 or 0.07644013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00316587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.00885553 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00071105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.00494678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00255903 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 456,629,085 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

