Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

LON HBR opened at GBX 383 ($5.20) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.95.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,933.81). Also, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($162,888.56).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

