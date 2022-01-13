Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

