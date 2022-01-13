Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.