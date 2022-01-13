Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective from Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €142.59 ($162.03).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €2.30 ($2.61) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €161.60 ($183.64). 25,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a twelve month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

