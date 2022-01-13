Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

