HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,064. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

