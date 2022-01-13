Head to Head Survey: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanFirst Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 3.09 $63.31 million $1.95 12.09 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.59 $2.48 million $1.05 13.72

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.