Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

HCAT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

