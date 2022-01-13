Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 180,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 134.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $66,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day moving average is $221.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.