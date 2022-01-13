Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,258,858 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,858 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $46,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,462,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after buying an additional 1,276,719 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

