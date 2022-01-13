Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 139,772 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,772 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 196,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

