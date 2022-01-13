Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $49.86 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,615 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $49,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $158.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.