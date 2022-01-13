Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,889.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,383 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Citrix Systems worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.