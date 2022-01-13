Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.22% of CyberArk Software worth $75,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.47.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $158.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

