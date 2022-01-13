Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 124,807 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $87,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

