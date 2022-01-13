Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

