Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 85,395 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the average volume of 4,249 call options.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NYSE HTA opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

