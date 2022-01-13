Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Tops $40.75 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Hegic has a total market cap of $40.75 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

