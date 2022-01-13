Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 3,144.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Heineken stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 30,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Heineken has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

