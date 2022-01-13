HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €51.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.29 ($107.15).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €57.24 ($65.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.