Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $8,759,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of HP opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

