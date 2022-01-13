Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $40.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $155.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.39 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 126.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 96.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

