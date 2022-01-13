Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNN opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

