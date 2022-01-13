Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.