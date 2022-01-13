Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.93.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.67 and its 200 day moving average is $478.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

