Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

