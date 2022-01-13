Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $250.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heska by 25.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heska by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $159.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heska will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

