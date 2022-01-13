Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,902,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

