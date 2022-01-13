HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HH&L Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

