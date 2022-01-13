Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,397 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

