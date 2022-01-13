Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Cut to Market Perform at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $161.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.56.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $10,355,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.