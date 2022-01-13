Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Cut to Market Perform at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $161.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $10,355,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.