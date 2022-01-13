Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $68.63. 19,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,147. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.