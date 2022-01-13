Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $205.66 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,327 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 16.0% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in SEA were worth $205,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

NYSE:SE traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.78. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $168.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

