Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 7,325.0% in December

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 7,325.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

