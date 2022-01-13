Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HDT opened at GBX 118 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Holders Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.25.

About Holders Technology

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

