Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:HDT opened at GBX 118 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Holders Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.25.
About Holders Technology
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.